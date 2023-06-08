Leeds United attacker left the club for good yesterday

Once it was confirmed that Leeds United were relegated to the Championship, it was always going to follow that changes were afoot.

The first of those came when manager, Sam Allardyce, left the club via mutual consent just four games after being handed the gig.

His inability to stop the rot at Elland Road, and the fact that he didn’t manage to win any of the four matches in charge, meant that his tenure with the whites was brief.

It isn’t clear at this point if owner, Andrea Radrizzani, may be heading off into the sunset too, given a recent purchase of Italian Serie B side, Sampdoria.

In any event, there’s bound to be a turnover in playing staff, some because the Yorkshire-based club just can’t afford to keep them anymore, others because they perhaps haven’t proved to be the players that the club thought they were, and even more because they’ve come to the end of their contracts and won’t be renewed.

The exodus has already begin it seems, with Bolton Wanderers noting that they’ve signed one Leeds attacker via their social media accounts.

?? Welcome to Wanderers, Ben Andreucci! Ben joins our B Team squad after agreeing a two-year deal with the Whites ? ? https://t.co/cQTebaMeYQ#bwfc pic.twitter.com/Yi8R5ik5xo — Bolton Wanderers B Team and Academy (@BWFCBandAcademy) June 7, 2023

The League One side have acquired young Ben Andreucci, and they note that he will go straight into the club’s B team.

He’s unlikely to be the last player out of the exit door either.