Liverpool complete the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for bargain transfer fee

Liverpool have confirmed that they have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton who becomes the Reds’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club entered the summer looking to add midfielders to Jurgen Klopp’s squad and have landed their main target in a deal that cost the Reds just £35m.

Liverpool will try and add at least two more stars to their midfield selections throughout the rest of the window but for now, they can enjoy having a World Cup winner on their side.

Mac Allister’s reputation has grown massively over the last six months as the Argentina star played a pivotal role in helping his country win a third World Cup whilst also guiding Brighton to Europa League qualification. The 24-year-old will be a great fit for Klopp’s team and should help the Reds get back to competing at the top of the Premier League.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of @alemacallister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister speaks as a Liverpool player for the first time

Speaking about the move to Liverpool and the feelings around it, the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”