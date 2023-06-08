Liverpool have held “talks” over signing that could be “really good business”, says journalist

Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone in what could be a smart piece of business by the Reds, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Kone has impressed in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the finest young midfielders in Europe, and it makes sense that someone like Liverpool seem to be pursuing him.

The Merseyside giants have just endured a frustrating season which saw them drop out of the top four, and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp needs to make some changes, particularly in midfield.

Liverpool will be losing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers this summer, while Kone could also be an upgrade on Fabinho, whose form took a dip last season.

Discussing the deal with Give Me Sport, Taylor made it clear some talks had taken place between LFC and Kone’s representatives, and he views this as a big opportunity for the club to get a smart signing done for relatively cheap.

“I think the clear message would be if he’s a player that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign, then the answer would be yes. There have been talks with his representatives,” Taylor said.

“The fact he’s available probably for a price tag that is a fraction compared to someone like Mason Mount, I think it would represent really good business for Liverpool.”