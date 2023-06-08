Liverpool make game-changing decision regarding the future of their women’s team

There aren’t too many clubs in world football that can compare to the storied history of Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds have long been considered one of English football’s greatest, and though consistent success eluded them for long periods in recent years prior to their Champions League triumph, Jurgen Klopp has brought the good times back to the Anfield outfit, the 2022/23 season notwithstanding.

They current crop of players will have to go some way to replicate the success of the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Terry McDermott and Phil Thompson et al, but there’s no reason to think that they can’t under the studious management of the charismatic German.

The aforementioned stars honed their craft at the iconic Melwood training facility, and it was a sad day indeed when it was sold to developers back in 2019.

However, the club have now made a decision which will have a huge bearing on Liverpool’s women’s team moving forward.

According to the official Liverpool website, the club have bought back Melwood, and will now use it as the base for all of the Liverpool Women’s teams.

The club statement also notes that the main club crest that, to date, hasn’t been used on the women’s kits, will also now be found on their shirts, signifying an inclusivity between all of the Liverpool sides.