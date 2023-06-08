Man City star wants to stay in Europe after receiving mouth-watering offer from Saudi Arabia

Man City star Riyad Mahrez is set to reject a move to Al-Ahli this summer after receiving a mouth-watering offer from the Saudi Arabian club as the winger wants to stay in Europe.

CBS reporter James Benge broke the news this week that the Man City star is the next player the Saudis will try to bring to their league from the Premier League and that the president of Al-Ahli was believed to be in London this week to negotiate the potential transfer.

RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins is now reporting that the Middle Eastern club offered Mahrez a mouth-watering deal but the Algerian star will reject it in order to continue in Europe.

Riyad Mahrez has received a mouth-watering offer from Saudi Arabia but he wants to stay in Europe. (Source: @FabriceHawkins)

At the age of 32, Mahrez is too good at present to move to the Saudi Arabian league and there will be many clubs in Europe happy to take him on board should he decide to leave Man City.

The winger still receives a lot of game time at the Etihad but the Algerian international has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 with Bernardo Silva occupying the right side of the pitch. It is uncertain whether that will prompt him to move, but it looks certain that Saudi Arabia will not be the destination.