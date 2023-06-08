Mikel Arteta ready to let 12 players leave Arsenal as part of summer clear-out

Mikel Arteta is ready to let 12 players leave his squad this summer as the Arsenal boss plans a big clear-out ahead of another potential title challenge.

The North London club just fell short of the Premier League crown last season and squad depth can be used as an argument for their failure as the Gunners never coped without William Saliba.

Arteta is looking to fix that this summer and is planning a big clear-out along with bringing in stars that can go straight into his team.

Declan Rice is the Arsenal manager’s top target and West Ham will not be the only top-class player to walk through the door at the Emirates over the coming months.

According to Football Insider, as many as 12 players could be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer as the funds raised will be useful to reinvest in the squad. The Gunners are willing to listen to offers for five players who were at the club during the 2022-23 campaign, as well as seven who were out on loan.

Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari are already primed to join Bayer Leverkusen and Monza in the coming weeks, whilst Rob Holding, Emile Smith Rowe and Charlie Patino could follow following their limited involvement in the 2022-23 campaign.

Other names that will likely be shown the door are Folarin Balogun, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares.