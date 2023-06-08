Neymar willing to drastically lower his salary as superstar offers himself to European giants

The future of Neymar is up in the air heading into the upcoming transfer window as the Brazilian is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The second half of the season did not go to plan for the forward as an injury cut his season short and PSG ultras rocked up to his house chanting for him to leave their club.

The superstar is believed to be open to leaving the Ligue 1 champions over the summer and according to SPORT, Neymar has offered himself to Barcelona and is ready to drastically reduce his salary to make a deal happen.

The deal is very complicated given the Catalan club’s financial issues, and it is not entirely certain if the La Liga side are interested.

The transfer of Neymar to Barcelona could be regarded as impossible as the Brazil international is not a free agent and would require a transfer fee – unless PSG terminated his contract.

The Spanish giants couldn’t even make a move for Lionel Messi happen, who was a free agent, which is not good news for Neymar if he hoped to return to his former club.

