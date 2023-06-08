The quicker that Leeds United get their house in order the better for all concerned, as the 2023/24 Championship season will come around in a flash.

In under a week’s time the summer transfer window will open for business again, and the Elland Road outfit really need to get their act together in terms of knowing who will be their new manager, in order that the squad can take shape at the beginning of the summer rather than the end.

Leeds are far too big a club to be languishing in the lower reaches of the English second tier, but that could well come to fruition if they’re unable to hit the ground running at the start of the campaign – for example because there’s still a chunk of transfer business to do.

After the short tenures of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, as well as the lightning-quick four-game run for Sam Allardyce, it appears that the whites are no closer to appointing a full-time and long-term appointment.

In the meantime, one player has apparently already said his goodbyes at the club according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Weston McKennie signed on loan from Juventus and, had Leeds managed to stay up, the American’s loan may well have been made permanent.

As it is, he has left the club, and it’s entirely likely that a number of his first-team colleagues will be following him out of Elland Road before a ball has been kicked in the new campaign.