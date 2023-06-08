Premier League midfielder will reject Newcastle move even after relegation

Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz looks set to reject interest from Newcastle and Benfica this summer the Argentine is happy to stay with the Saints despite their relegation to the Championship.

The 20-year-old moved to St. Mary’s in January from Argentine outfit Racing Club and was one of the only signings that proved a success. Alcarez became a hit with Southampton fans and did his best to help the club from going down.

The Argentine star scored four league goals following his January arrival and his performance in the Saints’ thrilling 3-3 draw with title-chasing Arsenal was one to remember.

Alcaraz’s short spell attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle and Benfica but according to The Athletic, the midfielder is happy at Southampton and is not in talks to leave.

Eddie Howe is looking to add more midfielders to his squad this summer and will now have to look elsewhere following Alcaraz’s decision.