President of Saudi Arabian club in England for talks to sign Man City star

The president of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli is believed to be in London this week to negotiate the potential transfer of Man City’s Riyad Mahrez.

That is according to CBS’ James Benge, who reports that the City winger is the next star the Saudis will try to bring to their league from the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Al-Nassr in January and the Middle Eastern country are looking to follow that up this summer by signing a plethora of big named stars. Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have made the move to champions Al Ittihad, and the French duo will not be the last before the end of the summer window.

? The president of Al-Ahli is in London to negotiate the potential transfer of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia. ??? (Source: @jamesbenge) pic.twitter.com/8MglE02Cnv — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 7, 2023

It is fair to say that at the age of 32, Mahrez is too good at present to move to the Saudi Arabian league. However, the Algerian winger has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 with Bernardo Silva occupying the right side of the pitch.

The Man City boss has rarely had a settled team since moving to the Etihad but with the current group of players, the Spanish coach knows his best 11 and Mahrez is not in it, which could lead him to move away during the upcoming transfer window.