Robbie Savage ruins West Ham’s Conference League win live on TV

Any West Ham fans that were unable to get tickets for the Conference League final against Fiorentina and decided to stay at home rather than travel to Prague will have had to watch the match on BT Sport.

The broadcaster has followed the Hammers throughout their epic run, and they did another sterling job of covering the showpiece on Wednesday night.

Former Hammers, Joe Cole and Carlton Cole, were part of the build up, with another West Ham star, Don Hutchison, providing co-commentary.

Though it lent a little bias to the coverage, that was only to be expected and certainly didn’t detract from the enjoyment.

Unfortunately, Robbie Savage, often derided for his commentary skills, or more accurately lack of them, appeared to ruin the experience of a lifetime for many Hammers fans, and football fans more generally who had tuned in.

What should’ve been a hugely enjoyable evening turned into one where social media was flooded with complaints concerning Savage’s tone and vocabulary.

Just when you think BT sport can't get any worst and up pops Robbie Savage as co commentator ARGHHHHHH #robbiesavage @btsport @btsportfootball — leslie Paul (@leslie_paul66) June 8, 2023

Such a disappointment that if we hold on Robbie Savage commentary will be replayed for years to come ??? — John????????????? (@JohnBridger_) June 7, 2023

Robbie Savage ???? get off that microphone ? — Ian J G ???? (@cherrystreet71) June 7, 2023

Don Hutchison deserves some kind of military honour for not killing Robbie Savage tonight. Incredible restraint. — The North Curve (@TheNorthCurve) June 7, 2023

Imagine the joy of winning a European Trophy, and having to listen to Robbie Savage shout nonsense over the footage. BT's coverage is very bad. — James Dickens (@JamesWDickens) June 7, 2023

Robbie savage would be such a good commentator if I was deaf — JJK (@mrsoodyknight) June 7, 2023

It isn’t the first time that BT Sport have had such an accusation levelled against them from their paying public, so they’re clearly either not interested in what their subscribers think, or genuinely believe that Savage is a worthy broadcaster and pundit.

If they’re not careful, they could find that decision will come back to haunt them as those watching will simply switch off and look for another way to watch their favourite team.