Robbie Savage ruins West Ham’s Conference League win live on TV

Any West Ham fans that were unable to get tickets for the Conference League final against Fiorentina and decided to stay at home rather than travel to Prague will have had to watch the match on BT Sport.

The broadcaster has followed the Hammers throughout their epic run, and they did another sterling job of covering the showpiece on Wednesday night.

Former Hammers, Joe Cole and Carlton Cole, were part of the build up, with another West Ham star, Don Hutchison, providing co-commentary.

Though it lent a little bias to the coverage, that was only to be expected and certainly didn’t detract from the enjoyment.

Unfortunately, Robbie Savage, often derided for his commentary skills, or more accurately lack of them, appeared to ruin the experience of a lifetime for many Hammers fans, and football fans more generally who had tuned in.

What should’ve been a hugely enjoyable evening turned into one where social media was flooded with complaints concerning Savage’s tone and vocabulary.

It isn’t the first time that BT Sport have had such an accusation levelled against them from their paying public, so they’re clearly either not interested in what their subscribers think, or genuinely believe that Savage is a worthy broadcaster and pundit.

If they’re not careful, they could find that decision will come back to haunt them as those watching will simply switch off and look for another way to watch their favourite team.

