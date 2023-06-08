Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly likely to push for a transfer away from St James’ Park this summer.

The Frenchman has shown some moments of real quality during his time at Newcastle, but did seem to fall out of favour somewhat in the second half of this season.

It seems the Magpies would be willing to consider letting Saint-Maximin go, while the player himself could also push to leave, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle fans may have mixed feelings about this, as Saint-Maximin is the kind of flair player who can really get the crowd on their feet when he’s on form, even if he can be a tad inconsistent.

Still, it also seems that the 26-year-old doesn’t quite work hard enough for Eddie Howe’s style of football, so it could be wise to move him on and find a more suitable replacement.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines there could end up being a fair bit of interest from some big clubs in Saint-Maximin in the weeks and months ahead.