Sam Allardyce has now voiced his opinion over who should succeed him as Leeds United manager.

The 68-year-old just resigned from his position as the Whites’ interim manager and he thinks he knows exactly who should succeed him.

Karl Robinson has been recommended by Allardyce as his replacement on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast because the 42-year-old has all the qualifications and experience required to perform a fantastic job with Leeds.

“What you have to realise is that when I give somebody the ok it’s not a friend, he’s a friend as such, I only worked with him for a few months at Blackburn, I’m not recommending a friend, I’m recommending someone who is more than capable. If you look at his record he’s got an outstanding record in terms of where he’s been at the football clubs he’s been at. You can say it’s the lower divisions, but we all have to start somewhere, and I think Karl deserves a crack,” Allardyce said.