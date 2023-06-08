Lionel Messi lures two former Barcelona teammates to Inter Miami with him

Lionel Messi has reportedly played his part in luring both Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets with him to Inter Miami this summer.

The Argentina international has announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami on a free transfer, and it seems he could soon be joined by two familiar faces.

According to 90min, Busquets is also set to make the move to the MLS club after leaving Barcelona, while former Barca forward Suarez is also ready to leave Gremio for a move to the Florida outfit.

Messi, Busquets and Suarez were star players at the Nou Camp for many years, and it would be some statement by Inter Miami to bring all three in in this summer’s transfer window.

Messi looked like he could be on his way back to Barcelona this summer, but it didn’t work out, with the 35-year-old suggesting things were perhaps not quite as advanced as some reports made out.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above, it seems Messi is unsure if his former club really did all they could to bring him back, suggesting some key figures were against the deal.

