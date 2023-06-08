Tottenham make part-exchange offer for 31-year-old keeper to replace Hugo Lloris

With only the Champions League final left to play before the curtain can finally come down on the 2022/23 season, clubs across Europe can start to plan their transfer business and Tottenham are hoping that a part-exchange offer will see them land their replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman confirmed to Nice Matin (h/t 90Min) earlier in the month that he hopes to leave the club in the summer transfer window, which opens for business in less than a week’s time.

With only 12 months left on his current Spurs contract, the north Londoners can move him on now for a small fee or allow him to leave in a year for nothing.

Given his own stance, however, it would be counter-productive for Spurs to keep a player that clearly no longer wants to be at the club.

The issue for new manager, Ange Postecoglou, and his staff is who they get in as a quality replacement.

That’s a question that may be close to being answered after reports in Spain suggested a highly-rated 31-year-old could be on the way to White Hart Lane.

Vamos Mi Sevilla have noted that the north Londoners are prepared to offer Bryan Gil to Sevilla in part-exchange for Yassine Bounou, their custodian who generally goes by his nickname of Bono.

Gil had been on loan to the Andalusians last season but that loan period has now expired.

The report goes on to say, however, that the Spaniards would look favourably on Gil returning to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, so it could be a deal that has legs.