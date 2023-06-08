“Two years left”- Man City target confirms he is staying at European giants

Heading into the summer transfer window there has been speculation over the future of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich but the left-back has confirmed he will be staying at the German champions next season.

According to a report in Sky Germany, Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the Canadian star and are considering moving for the defender over the coming months to replace Ferland Mendy at left-back.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the Bayern player and Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, would reportedly love to see him at the Etihad Stadium as the Manchester club plan to sell Joao Cancelo during the upcoming transfer window.

However, Bayern Munich consider Davies unsellable and are desperate to extend his current deal – which runs until the summer of 2025. Davies has been speaking about his future recently and will have eased the German giants’ fears as the Canada international confirmed he is staying at the Allianz Arena next season.

Speaking about the recent speculation over his future, Davies told TSN Sports via Fabrizio Romano: “The transfer rumours are out there, but at the end of the day they’re still rumours. I still have two years left at Bayern.

“My main goal is to play at Bayern and help the team.”