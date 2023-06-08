Video: West Ham captain Declan Rice’s x-rated speech is captured live on BBC News

After parading the Europa Conference League trophy through the streets of east London on an open top bus, it’s no wonder that West Ham’s victorious players were in the mood for celebration.

Thousands of supporters had turned out to greet their heroes, and once the parade was over, the players were able to speak with them from the Stratford Town Hall balcony.

Captain, Declan Rice, who is expected to leave the club this summer, clearly got carried away by the occasion and his x-rated speech was captured live by BBC News, who had to immediately apologise for his blunder.