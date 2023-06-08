Video: West Ham fans turn up in their thousands to welcome their European heroes

Fresh from their Europa Conference League final success over Fiorentina, West Ham’s players began their open top bus parade of east London by where their old Upton Park ground was located.

The Hammers were well supported in Prague with some 5,000 fans inside the ground and it’s believed somewhere approaching another 15-20,000 outside.

Nothing could have prepared the likes of David Moyes, goal heroes Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen and their colleagues from what awaited them as they made their way through the streets however.

The best fans in the world ???? pic.twitter.com/2Smn9JcG2h — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 8, 2023

WOW! Fans have lined the streets for West Ham's trophy parade ??pic.twitter.com/VVK6zcebnv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 8, 2023

Pictures from West Ham and Sky Sports News