Video: West Ham’s David Moyes in party mood as he dances about with ECL trophy on his head

The party spirit had definitely taken over the normally gruff and reserved David Moyes, as the West Ham manager really began to enjoy himself on the open top bus parade through east London for the Europa League final winners.
The Scot, seen careering across the turf once Jarrod Bowen had slotted home the winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, was in playful mood on Thursday evening.
Showing off the trophy to the thousands of fans that had come out to cheer their heroes, Moyes decided that putting it on his head and dancing was the order of the day.
David Moyes is having the time of his life on the bus parade ?? pic.twitter.com/Nz59EhQLXQ
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 8, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports