Video: West Ham’s Declan Rice makes astonishing claim about David Moyes

As West Ham’s victorious players made their way around east London on an open top bus parade, outgoing captain, Declan Rice, made an astonishing claim about manager, David Moyes.
Both manager and captain will go down in Hammers history for helping to bring home the Europa Conference League title after the win over Fiorentina on Wednesday night.
It was the first major piece of silverware that the club have won since 1980 when Billy Bonds held the FA Cup aloft at Wembley.
Rice was in no doubt when asked about Moyes’ influence on the team and club, suggesting he was West Ham’s best ever manager.
"I think he goes down as the best manager West Ham have ever had!" ??
Declan Rice is full of praise for David Moyes ? pic.twitter.com/XlvvPT6Sz1
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 8, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports