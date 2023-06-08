West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has basically confirmed that Declan Rice will be sealing a transfer away from the club this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the England international, who has been a star player at the London Stadium for the last few years.

It has seemed inevitable for a while now that Rice could earn himself a big move, and talkSPORT claim Arsenal are leading both Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Meanwhile, Sullivan has also confirmed to talkSPORT that Rice rejected a new contract offer from West Ham and that he wants to move on this summer, with last night’s Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina likely to have been his last game for the club.

When asked if last night could be Rice’s last match for the Hammers, Sullivan told talkSPORT: “I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going.

“You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

“In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements.

“It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

“It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go.

“You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”

He added that offers are likely imminent, saying: “I think the offers will start to come today.

“There are three or four clubs who have shown interest, but out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players.

“That’s not the way decent clubs do things.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope things can start moving now and that Rice can become a major statement signing for Mikel Arteta’s side as they prepare for life back in the Champions League next season.