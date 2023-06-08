Young West Ham fan in TEARS after Europa Conference League final win

One young West Ham United fan has gone viral for his incredible reaction to last night’s win over Fiorentina.

Watch below as this Hammers supporter gets teary and in total disbelief after watching his side win the Europa Conference League final…

Is someone cutting onions ?? Love this ?? pic.twitter.com/tdgBOkfTEt — West Ham (C)entral ? (@WestHam_Central) June 8, 2023

This is what football is all about and this night will surely live long in the memory of so many West Ham supporters.

Jarrod Bowen struck late on to seal a dramatic 2-1 win and end the club’s long wait for silverware.