West Ham offered chance to sign £200k-a-week colossus who wants exit

West Ham United are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United’s Harry Maguire this summer as the defender is set to depart Old Trafford.

That is according to ESPN, who reports that the Hammers enquired about signing the England international back in January but their curiosity was rejected as Erik ten Hag wanted to keep the centre-back.

West Ham will look to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season and Maguire could be a good option should he rediscover the form that earned him a move to Man United and that he often displays in an England shirt.

One problem in any potential deal is Maguire’s wages as the defender earns in the region of £200,000-a-week according to the report. Tottenham are also interested in the England international but the money he earns is turning them off a deal at present, which could allow West Ham to get a jump on their London rivals.