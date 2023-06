West Ham United fans will want to watch this moment over and over again.

Just look below as the commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live gets a bit emotional and brilliantly sums up what a big moment West Ham’s win over Fiorentina last night really was…

West Ham won 2-1 with a late goal from Jarrod Bowen, ending their long wait for silverware and sealing one of the most memorable seasons in their modern history.