Video: David Moyes dancing in the dressing room after West Ham’s Europa Conference League win

West Ham United manager David Moyes was filmed dancing in the dressing room after last night’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers will remember this evening for a long time, and it was also a huge moment in Moyes’ career as he finally got his hands on a piece of major silverware.

See below as the Scottish tactician clearly savoured the moment…

MY MANAGER DAVID MOYES ?? pic.twitter.com/zAB5EMV70s — West Ham (C)entral ? (@WestHam_Central) June 8, 2023

Moyes has done a fine job with West Ham and is now cemented as a club legend, even if his future remains in some doubt ahead of this summer.