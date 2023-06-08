Video: David Moyes dancing in the dressing room after West Ham’s Europa Conference League win

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United manager David Moyes was filmed dancing in the dressing room after last night’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers will remember this evening for a long time, and it was also a huge moment in Moyes’ career as he finally got his hands on a piece of major silverware.

See below as the Scottish tactician clearly savoured the moment…

Moyes has done a fine job with West Ham and is now cemented as a club legend, even if his future remains in some doubt ahead of this summer.

