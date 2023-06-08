West Ham want trio of stars to replace outgoing £92m-rated Declan Rice

The final act of Declan Rice’s West Ham career seems to be the lifting of the Europa Conference League trophy after owner, David Sullivan, all but confirmed that the club would be selling him this summer, despite wanting to keep him.

Sullivan was speaking to the White and Jordan talkSPORT show when making the claim, and if recent reports are to be believed, then Arsenal will be the West Ham captain’s destination of choice.

“We promised him he could go.” ? “We offered him £200k a week 18 months ago. He turned it down. He wants to go.” David Sullivan confirms to talkSPORT Declan Rice will be leaving #WHUFC. ?? pic.twitter.com/X2VUaRBiSc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 8, 2023

Indeed, The Telegraph (subscription required) note that the Gunners are moving closer to achieving their aim of making Rice the club’s record signing at a whopping £92m.

West Ham’s loss will certainly be Arsenal’s gain if the midfielder’s performance against Fiorentina is anything to go by too.

Rice once again grabbed a game by the scruff of the neck and led his team-mates by example, dragging them with him as he sought to make history.

More Stories / Latest News Video: West Ham captain Declan Rice’s x-rated speech is captured live on BBC News Video: Thilo Kehrer’s epic ‘IRONSSSS’ chant gets the party started with West Ham fans Video: West Ham’s Declan Rice makes astonishing claim about David Moyes

Jarrod Bowen was the Hammers match-winner, but without the diligence of Rice, West Ham arguably would’ve got nowhere near the final.

In any event, the club still need to plan for the future, and it seems that they’ve already identified three targets they want once Rice’s departure is confirmed.

The Telegraph suggest that Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse are the three players that David Moyes wants to bring in with the Rice money over the summer.