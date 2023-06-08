Wrexham ownership duo post cryptic tweets that have fans scratching their heads

Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham Football Club, the Dragons have been in the ascendency.

The American film and TV stars may have appeared to have been a novelty when the announcement was first made, however, there’s been nothing but positive news from the Racecourse Ground since they threw themselves heart and soul into English football.

Whether it is grand sponsorship deals – considering their place in the English football pyramid – or the purchase of players like Paul Mullin, who can clearly compete at a higher level, nothing that the pair has done to date has had a whiff of controversy about it.

Until now.

Change is in the air. https://t.co/0tXO2Br7NJ — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) June 8, 2023

The words ‘Wrexham United’ on a red background was tweeted by Reynolds, with the words ‘Yes. This. Is. Happening.’

Shortly thereafter, McElhenney followed up with a tweet of his own, which included Reynolds’ initial message.

His message, ‘Change is in the air,’ was equally as cryptic and appears to have left fans of the club scratching their heads.

Many took to Twitter to speculate on what it is that the pair are about to do next.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd linked as transfer suitors for Ligue 1 star, expert thinks interest will intensify soon Exclusive: Ligue 1 expert names favourite for PSG job but reveals one early setback “Special place in my heart” – Alexis Mac Allister writes heartfelt post to Brighton after Liverpool move

Given their track record, one can only assume that what they have in mind is in the best interests of the football club, its supporters and the town.

If it involves a name change, as some fans appear to believe, then this could be the beginning of the end for their popularity in the region.