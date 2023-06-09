£35m Leeds fan favourite has told club he wants to leave

Leeds United could see a mass exodus of players this summer following their relegation to the Championship and Tyler Adams is one star that is believed to want to leave the Yorkshire club.

The USA international only joined last summer from RB Leipzig for a fee worth up to £20m including add-ons, but the midfielder wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Adams has already told Leeds he wants to leave the club this summer with interest coming from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, reports Football Insider. Aston Villa have registered their interest in a potential deal, while Man United are also keeping tabs on the American’s situation.

The 24-year-old has a contract at Elland Road until 2027, therefore, Leeds are asking for around £35m for the player. The former Leipzig man became a favourite amongst fans last season but it looks like his time at the Whites is already up.