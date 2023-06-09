Chelsea looking to complete sensational double swoop that would turn heads in the Premier League

This summer is massive for Chelsea and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Argentine tries to reverse engineer the mess created by Todd Boehly since taking over the West London club.

The Blues are looking to offload many stars and one area of the pitch that will see a lot of bodies leave Stamford Bridge is midfield.

N’Golo Kante is set to move to Saudi Arabia, while Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in talks over permanent moves to Manchester City, Manchester United and AC Milan. In addition to this, Denis Zakaria has returned to Juventus after Chelsea declined to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

Therefore, the Blues will need high-quality midfielders to add to Enzo Fernandez and the London club will look to complete a sensational double swoop for two of the Premier League’s best.

According to 90min, Chelsea could try to sign both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice over the coming weeks in what would be a sensational double swoop.

The Blues tried to bring the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge in January and have been long-term admirers of the England international.

Although the Brighton star may be attainable, Arsenal are in the lead of the race for Rice and with Champions League football to offer the 24-year-old, the Gunners have a significant advantage.