Chelsea star closer to joining Premier League rivals after agreeing personal terms

Mateo Kovacic’s move to Manchester City has grown closer as the midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that following advanced talks last week an agreement has been struck and City can now look to agree a transfer fee with Chelsea for their Croatian star.

The transfer journalist says that the transfer will progress further after this week as Man City prepare for the Champions League final on Saturday against Inter Milan.

Kovacic is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, therefore, it is in Chelsea’s interest to sell the midfielder as they can receive a transfer fee.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Blues in recent seasons but it is time for a reset at Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who will be looking to bring in his own players over the coming months.

The Croatian will be one of many heading for the exit door at the West London club this summer and it remains to be seen how much the Blues can get for the midfielder.

