With Leeds having been relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, there was always the likelihood that they were going to lose some of their first-team players.

There are a variety of reasons why that might be the case, for example players coming to the end of loan spells or contracts.

Of course, there will be others that want to move on because they don’t want to play in the English second tier, and some players may not have thought that far ahead but may be subject to an interesting bid which turns their heads a little.

When the ownership of the club and the direction of it still a matter of some conjecture too, no player can really be blamed for wanting to secure their futures away from Elland Road.

For one player in particular, the sale of Jude Bellingham by Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid could have a knock-on effect, and it’s unlikely to please the Leeds faithful.

According to BILD (subscription required), 21-year-old winger, Crysencio Summerville, is being targeted by the Bundesliga giants once the Bellingham deal has been announced.

Though the youngster wasn’t particularly prolific for Leeds, with WhoScored noting the Dutchman had just four goals and two assists in 31 appearances, he was still an exciting, shining light in what was, for long periods of the campaign, a dour Leeds outfit.

By taking his creativity away, it most certainly weakens the Championship side, though it’s unlikely Leeds will be able to do much about it if Dortmund come calling with armfuls of cash.