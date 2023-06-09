Fabrizio Romano names the obstacle in the way of Kai Havertz’s move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are interested in bringing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to the Bernabeu this summer but there is one obstacle getting in the way of a move at present.

The La Liga giants lost Karim Benzema this summer as the French superstar moved to Saudi Arabia and Los Blancos are looking to replace the striker with a player of a similar profile.

Havertz is one star that has been identified as the German is liked at the boardroom level and by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Real Madrid have no intention to pay Chelsea’s €60m plus add-ons asking price and are willing to look elsewhere if it doesn’t come down, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea will discuss the future of Havertz in the coming days as the Blues expect more clubs to approach them over the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid are not intentioned to pay €60m plus add-ons for Kai Havertz. He’s appreciated by board and Carlo Ancelotti but no plan to spend that amount of money. ???? #transfers Havertz situation will be discussed in the next days, Chelsea expect more clubs to approach them. pic.twitter.com/EWORqApsL4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Chelsea are looking to trim down their squad heading into the new campaign and Havertz is one name that could be heading for the exit door.

The German international has not fully lived up to his massive price tag but still demands a high transfer fee if sold. The coming days will determine what the West London club plan to do with the forward as Real Madrid keep an eye on the situation.