Graham Potter has reportedly rejected an approach from Leicester City to become the Foxes’ new manager as the former Chelsea boss doesn’t have any plans to work in the Championship.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side made Potter their number-one choice to replace interim boss Dean Smith, whose future is up in the air following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 48-year-old is still a desirable coach despite his recent sacking from Chelsea and has been linked to several jobs since leaving Stamford Bridge at the start of this year and therefore, will weigh up his options at a higher level than the Championship.

The report states that Potter wants to return to the dugout for the start of the 2023/24 campaign following his short break but where he ends up is still uncertain as many of the jobs in the Premier League are occupied.

The English coach has shown in the past to not be afraid of going abroad and that is where the 48-year-old could go next, which would be beneficial away from the eyes of the English media.