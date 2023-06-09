Harry Maguire may stay at Man United for another season despite not being in Ten Hag’s plans

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Man United during the upcoming transfer window but a new report has now stated that the England international is reluctant to leave Old Trafford.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag in Manchester has seen the United captain’s minutes reduced significantly and the 30-year-old is now the Red Devils’ fourth-choice centre-back behind Varane, Martinez and Lindelof.

As a result of this, many expected Maguire to leave the club during the summer window, but talkSPORT are now reporting that the defender is unsure about moving to a new club ahead of the new season despite the reality of playing very little during the upcoming campaign.

Ten Hag is in the market for another centre-back and should the Dutch coach get his wish, Maguire will be demoted further in his plans.

Things have not worked out for Maguire at Old Trafford but it doesn’t mean the Englishman can’t be useful for another club.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are two sides that have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old but they will have a hard time signing the centre-back this summer going of the stance talkSPORT believes he currently holds.