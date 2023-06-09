Huge blow for Liverpool as they look to have lost out on €30m target that Klopp was ‘charmed by’

Despite being able to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion for relative peanuts in today’s market, Liverpool have been brought crashing back down to earth as a player that was hoped would be the second new man in through the Anfield doors looks to be heading elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp will know that this will be arguably his most important summer in transfer terms since shortly after he took over on the red half of Merseyside.

The German has to get the Reds back to where they were a few seasons ago or run the risk of watching his empire crumble before his eyes.

Mac Allister is a superb signing for Liverpool’s midfield, and will give it the drive that it had been missing for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu was a player that Klopp was apparently ‘charmed by’ according to De Telegraaf (subscription required), but it looks as if the 22-year-old is going to sign for Portuguese giants, Benfica.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, had tweeted on Friday afternoon that Benfica were ‘closing in’ on the player’s signing.

Later on Friday evening, he also posted a photo of the player allegedly on his way to Portugal to undertake his medical with the club.

Any disappointment Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team might feel about missing out on Kokcu needs to be quickly put to bed so that they can move on to a ‘plan B.’ Some you win…

