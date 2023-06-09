It’s a safe bet that Newcastle United will be one of the more active clubs in this summer’s upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies enjoyed a great 2022/23 campaign and were a whisker away from ending the club’s almost seven decade wait for a major trophy.

Though their 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Man United will undoubtedly have hurt Eddie Howe and his players, just getting to the final, as well as finishing in the Champions League positions, was an improvement on past seasons.

To that end, the Wembley defeat has to be used as fuel and motivation for the players to push on again in 2023/24.

Of course, not every player will be able to come along for the ride, and the recruitment department need to get their jobs spot on over the next couple of months in order to give Howe’s squad the best chance of further, and better, success.

There may also be a chance to land a player who has been dubbed (by Foot The Ball) as the best young right-back in the world.

Real Valladolid’s 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda is believed to have been a long-term target for the Magpies and now that La Pucela have been relegated to the Spanish second tier, his €40m buyout clause has dropped down to just €20m/£17m according to 90Min.

At that price, and Newcastle don’t appear to be short of money in any event, he could be an absolute steal, but with Aston Villa and Dortmund also rumoured to be interested, Newcastle need to move quickly.