Key Man City star emerges as target for PSG this summer

Ilkay Gundogan is a name on the lips of many football fans at present as the Man City captain continues to play a huge role in guiding his club towards a historic treble but the midfielder could be on the move over the coming weeks.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but with the Champions League final only a day away, the German international is likely not thinking about his future at present.

The Premier League champions are desperate to keep their captain and Barcelona’s interest in the midfielder is well-documented. Now PSG have their eyes set on the Man City star and could make a move ahead of the new season, reports L’Equipe.

Man City will not want to lose Gundogan as the German has proven once again during the run-in that he is one of Pep Guardiola’s most reliable players. The 32-year-old scored two crucial goals in the FA Cup final at the weekend to add to the goals he scored in the build-up to winning the league title.

Having been at City since 2016, Gundogan might simply want fresh scenery next season and if another club lands the Germany international, that squad will be getting one of the world’s best midfield stars.