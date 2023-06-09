Liverpool move closer to signing another midfielder as personal terms agreed

Liverpool completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday from Brighton and the Reds are making moves to bring in a midfield partner for the World Cup winner.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring a defensive midfielder into his side ahead of the new campaign as there has been a decline in Fabinho’s performances throughout last season.

OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram is a target for the Reds and according to FootballTransfers, the Merseyside club have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Talks are believed to be underway between the two clubs over a transfer fee with Nice said to be looking to get maximum value for the French star with Newcastle also interested in the midfielder.

Thuram has been on Liverpool’s radar since January and the player is said to be pushing for a move to Anfield along with his entourage.

The 22-year-old would be a big boost to Klopp heading into next season as the defensive midfield position has become vulnerable over the last 12 months under Fabinho’s watch.

The Frenchman looks like he will be Liverpool’s second signing of the summer window and once it is complete, Klopp will turn his attention to bringing in a third midfielder to complete his overhaul.