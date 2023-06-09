Major Newcastle United target agrees personal terms with Liverpool

Though the summer transfer window doesn’t open until next Wednesday, deals are already being done for players and Liverpool have seemingly beaten Newcastle to one major target.

Both the Magpies and the Reds will need to strengthen significantly before the start of the 2023/24 season, and for entirely different reasons.

In 2022/23, Jurgen Klopp’s side were nowhere close to the side they had been under the German in previous campaigns, and no silverware at the end of the season was an acknowledgment of how bad they had been, a few decent results and performances notwithstanding.

Mo Salah was just one of Liverpool’s players to come out on social media at the end of the season to suggest that the players had let the fans down after only qualifying for the Europa League.

I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023

They had clearly sought to position themselves in the Champions League again, however, it wasn’t to be, and Newcastle were one of the beneficiaries.

Eddie Howe’s side performed well above expectations, and now they’ve got into the premier European competition, it’s a fair bet that it’s where they want to stay, whilst adding trophies along the way if possible.

In order to do that some of the game’s best players need to be tempted to move to St. James’ Park, but as Howe has already found out, that could be easier said than done.

Long time Newcastle target, Khephren Thuram, has apparently verbally agreed terms with Liverpool according to Football Transfers, and all that remains to rubber stamp the deal it would seem is for Nice and the Reds to come to an accord on the fee involved.