Naby Keita has a new club as Liverpool star signs contract until 2026

Naby Keita will play in the Bundesliga next season as the midfielder has signed with Werder Bremen following his Liverpool exit.

The Guinea international was announced by the club on Friday and the 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the German outfit keeping him at the club until 2026.

Keita returns to the Bundesliga after spending five years in England and his first spell in the German league went very well. Bremen finished 13th in the standings this season and the former RB Leipzig star will be hoping to help them build on that result during the next campaign.

SVW can confirm the signing of Naby Keïta from Liverpool FC on a free transfer ??#werder pic.twitter.com/BGqD8u6XAP — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) June 9, 2023

Keita leaves Liverpool having won everything there is to win in a Red shirt but his time on Merseyside was very mixed.

The Guinea star was very good when he got a run of games together and the 2021/22 campaign highlighted this. However, injuries plagued the midfielder’s time at Anfield and that ultimately led to him getting less game time for the Reds.

Werder Bremen will be getting a very good player if they can keep him fit, but that is the ultimate question regarding the 28-year-old.