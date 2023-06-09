Photo: Newcastle’s home shirt for 23/24 is stunning in its simplicity

There seems to be a need with football kit manufacturers these days to always go bigger, bolder and brighter, but there’s nothing quite like a traditional and simple design, and that’s just what Castore and Newcastle have pulled off with their beautiful 23/24 home shirt.

Some might say that there’s not an awful lot you can do with black and white stripes but we’ve seen some abominations in the past.

At least with the new shirt, available on the official Newcastle website from Saturday, even the sponsor logo is complimentary.

What’s not to love about it?!

Photo courtesy of NUFC.co.uk