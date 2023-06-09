With the summer transfer window set to open in just a few days time, there’s likely to be a lot of positioning going on, be that from players themselves, agents or clubs, and Crystal Palace won’t be immune from that either.

The south Londoners were excellent under Roy Hodgson after the 75-year-old was brought back in to steady the ship after a horrendous run of results with Patrick Vieira at the helm.

With the likes of talented players such as Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and more in their ranks, there’s no reason why the Eagles can’t fly high in 2023/24, but the club will still need to be active in the market and improve upon what they already have in situ.

It isn’t clear at this point how much owner, Steve Parish, is willing to set aside for transfers, though £17m is unlikely to dent the coffers.

That’s the fee that Sky Sports believe Coventry are asking for Viktor Gyokeres, a player that, according to transfermarkt, can play in six attacking positions.

Given that sort of versatility, it’s no wonder that the broadcaster also notes the interest of Sporting, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

At just 25 years of age, his value both in financial and playing terms is obvious.

Clearly, if the south Londoners want to see him walking out in their red and blue shirts at Selhurst Park next season, they’re going to have to get in quick and make their pitch.