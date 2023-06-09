Tottenham urged to sign ‘natural goalscorer’ to deputise for Harry Kane

The term ‘talisman’ is often overused and in the wrong context when describing a football player’s importance to his team, however, there can be no doubt whatsoever that Tottenham Hotspur wouldn’t be anywhere near as successful as they have been without Harry Kane.

Though they’ve not won any silverware in an age, that’s not for the want of trying where the centre-forward is concerned, and once again in 2022/23 he proved his worth.

According to BBC Sport, he scored 32 goals across the campaign, more than double of the second-placed player in the list, 14-goal Son Heung-min.

Rodrigo Bentancur is third on the list, but he had just six goals to his name, really hammering home the importance of the England captain to the north Londoners.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that one journalist has suggested that Spurs should be looking at one player who is also a guarantee of goals and who would effectively be a deputy to Kane.

Importantly, he is also well known to new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou.

“Would it be a good signing?” Ryan Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“I think so because when you have a top striker like Haaland or Kane, you do sort of need a deputy that can chip in in the cup competitions and someone that can maybe come off the bench for the last 10, 15 minutes and Kyogo is a natural goalscorer.”

More Stories / Latest News West Ham charged by UEFA following disturbing scenes at the Europa Conference League final Video: Jack Wilshere in no doubt where he wants West Ham’s Declan Rice to end up Newcastle close to announcing intriguing first summer signing

Given that he’s unlikely to cost the earth and would surely appreciate the chance to test himself against the best that English football has to offer, it has to be a deal worth doing.

Postecoglou is going to live and die by his decisions, and so if he’s willing to get the deal done, Spurs fans will have to trust his judgment.