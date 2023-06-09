Video: Ange Postecoglou wants a team that Tottenham fans can ‘get excited by’

Tottenham Hotspur fans would surely have liked what they heard from their new first-team manager, Ange Postecoglou.

In his opening video statement released by the club’s official social media channels, the Australian talked about the task ahead being an exciting opportunity, and the need to build a team that the supporters could be proud of and ‘excited by.’

More Stories / Latest News Sky Sports: Palace interested in forward who can play in six positions Photo: Newcastle’s home shirt for 23/24 is stunning in its simplicity Just £17m could see the player dubbed the best young right back in the world sign for Newcastle

If it was an attempt to rally the White Hart Lane masses behind him before a ball has even been kicked in earnest, he said all of the right things and didn’t put a foot wrong.