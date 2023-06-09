Video: David Moyes and Scamacca moment after winning Conference League tells a lot about their relationship

West Ham captured their first trophy in 43 years on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League and it prompted some beautiful scenes after the final whistle.

One of the more noticeable interactions was between David Moyes and Gianluca Scamacca as the pair embraced during the celebration.

This is a positive sign for their relationship as the Italian has struggled this season after making the move to the Hammers in the summer amid a lot of fanfare.

The striker watched on from the sidelines out in Prague having recently undergone knee surgery, but joined in after the full-time whistle was blown.