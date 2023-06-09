Video: ‘I’m happy with my wife’ – Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne lightens the mood in UCL press conference

Sometimes you just need a light-hearted moment to break the tension in any given situation, and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne certainly did that in his pre-match press conference for the Champions League final.

A reporter noted the footballing chemistry between the Belgian and striker, Erling Haaland, and De Bruyne was asked if it was love at first sight when the hulking Norwegian arrived.

“I’m happy with my wife” came the midfielder’s comical response, which understandably saw the accredited media attending erupt into fits of giggles.

"Was it love at first sight when you met Erling Haaland?" "No, no! I'm happy with my wife!" ? pic.twitter.com/eH5gqhwrIu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 9, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News