Video: ‘I’m happy with my wife’ – Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne lightens the mood in UCL press conference

Manchester City
Posted by

Sometimes you just need a light-hearted moment to break the tension in any given situation, and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne certainly did that in his pre-match press conference for the Champions League final.

A reporter noted the footballing chemistry between the Belgian and striker, Erling Haaland, and De Bruyne was asked if it was love at first sight when the hulking Norwegian arrived.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘Our team has shown up every time’ – Man City’s Ruben Dias confident ahead of Champions League final
West Ham line up move for South American midfielder
Dortmund could be looking to use Bellingham money on exciting Leeds winger

“I’m happy with my wife” came the midfielder’s comical response, which understandably saw the accredited media attending erupt into fits of giggles.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

More Stories Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.