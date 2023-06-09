Video: Jack Wilshere in no doubt where he wants West Ham’s Declan Rice to end up

Whilst no deals have been concluded for West Ham captain, Declan Rice, as yet, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the England international has played his last game in a Hammers shirt.

Though their win in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday guarantees them a Europa League berth next season, Rice’s skill set is more at home in the Champions League, and it would be no surprise to see him sign for a team that are at the top of their game both domestically and in Europe.

Former Arsenal man, Jack Wilshere, knows exactly who he wants Rice to be joining.

“I saw his (Rice’s) interview, I think he made it clear that he knows there’s speculation and everyone knows that Arsenal are interested,” he said to AFTV’s Robbie Lyle.

“Listen, what Dec’s done for a young player, for his club West Ham, for England, to lift a trophy. But also he’s their main man, to have that on your shoulders at 23, 24 is special.

“So if anyone gets him, I hope it is Arsenal because I think he will be sensational for the next eight to 10 years and he eventually could be an Arsenal captain. So I hope he does come but it’s down to him.”

Pictures courtesy of AFTV