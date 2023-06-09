Video: ‘Our team has shown up every time’ – Man City’s Ruben Dias confident ahead of Champions League final

There was no sign of nerves when Man City’s Ruben Dias faced the media ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The centre-back gave as accomplished a performance in front of the cameras as he normally does on the pitch, coming across as confident and raring to go as the European showpiece approaches.

Dias made it clear that he and his team-mates always turn up for the big games and don’t hide from their responsibilities.

If that inner belief translates onto the pitch on Saturday, Inter will have a hell of a job on their hands.

