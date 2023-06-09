Video: ‘Probably the best team in the world’ – Simone Inzaghi under no illusions as to Inter’s task against Man City

When Inter Milan step out onto the pitch to face Man City in Saturday night’s Champions League final, Simone Inzaghi will be in no doubt what sort of test his side face.

The Serie A outfit have dug deep to get to the European showpiece, whereas Pep Guardiola’s squad have arrived there at a canter and on the verge of footballing history.

Just one game separates them from becoming only the second English side in history to do the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

“They are probably the best team in the world,” Inzaghi noted in his pre-match press conference, whilst talking up the talents of his own team, who could still spring a surprise if City are too complacent or have an off day.

?? "Manchester City are probably the best team in the world!" Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi acknowledges the quality Manchester City possess but is still confident his side can win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/ztCAlMaoZV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News