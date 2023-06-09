Video: Tottenham release new 2023/24 home kit images

On Friday morning, Tottenham Hotspur released their first official images of the new home kit that they’ll wear throughout the 2022/23 season.
Crisp and clean, it is an all-white ensemble, with a red sponsor logo and navy blue badges and sleeve edging.
Being marketed as a modern classic, it does seem to have a hint of the traditional about it whilst still looking pristine for the modern game.
It’s a kit that’s not fussy in any way, and the saying ‘less is more’ can definitely be applied here. Beautiful.
A modern classic ?
Introducing our 2023/24 home kit…
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2023